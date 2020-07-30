Q1 2021 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director

* Takanori Kataishi

Yutori - CEO & Representative Director



Operator



It is now time to start the financial results announcement of ZOZO for the first quarter of FY 2020 ending in March. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we changed the way we organized the session. We would only offer a live streaming at this time.



I would like to now introduce the participants, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa. We have 2 presenters today.



CFO, Yanagisawa, will take us through the business results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



Good afternoon. I am Yanagisawa. As it was mentioned, just like the previous time, in order to