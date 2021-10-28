Q2 2022 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Fuminori Hirose

ZOZO, Inc. - COO & Director

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Operator



It is now time to start the financial results announcement of ZOZO for the second quarter of FY 2022 ending in March. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we would only be offering live streaming this time. And we plan to have the session until 5:35 p.m. After this, on a separate Zoom channel, we will have a Q&A session with institutional investors.



I would like to now introduce the participants. Representative Director, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada.



Kotaro Sawada - ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



Hello.



Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa.



