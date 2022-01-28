Jan 28, 2022 / 07:55AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
It is time. So we would like to begin ZOZO Inc.'s FY 2021 Third Quarter Consolidated Business Results Announcement. Due to COVID-19, we are only streaming the slide. This is now being taking place offline, and this will be taking place until 5:35. Until -- and then from 5:50 in another Zoom channel, we have a Q&A session for the institutional investors.
Let me introduce those present today, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada.
Kotaro Sawada - ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director
Thank you very much.
Unidentified Company Representative -
And Executive Vice President and CFO; Koji Yanagisawa; Executive Director and COO, Fuminori Hirose; and Executive Officer, Christine Edman. Thank you very much.
There are 4 presenters today. And our CFO, Yanagisawa, will take us through the results briefing.
Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
Good afternoon. This is the Executive Vice President and
Q3 2022 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 28, 2022 / 07:55AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...