Q3 2022 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call - Evening Session Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi -



[Interpreted] At this time, we would like to begin. Thank you for joining us as we share our FY 2021 third quarter consolidated business results.



From ZOZO, we have Executive Vice President and CFO, Yanagisawa; as well as myself, Kobayashi, joining this conference. And we would like to hand the microphone over to Mr. Yanagisawa. Please go ahead.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. I'm the Executive Vice President and CFO, Yanagisawa. I would like to share the third quarter consolidated business results with you. So the GMV, excluding other GMV, for this quarter increased by 13.6% year-on-year to JPY 341.5 billion and the OP increased by 14.8% year-on-year to JPY 38.7 billion.



And looking at the fiscal year forecast we have announced, we have achieved 79.4% of the GMV and 81.1% of the OP, so we are making great progress. So if we exclude the other GMV from the GMV, the achievement rate for the GMV is 75.8%, sorry.



And this is the quarterly overview of the