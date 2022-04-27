Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Koji Yanagisawa
ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
* Kotaro Sawada
ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director
=====================
Operator
It is now time to start the full year financial results announcement of ZOZO for fiscal year 2021 ending in March of 2022. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we would only be offering live streaming this time. We plan to have this session until 5:35 p.m. After that, on a separate Zoom channel, we will have a Q&A session with institutional investors from 5:50 p.m.
Now I'd like to introduce the participants: Representative Director, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa. We will have 2 presenters today. And first, CFO, Yanagisawa will take us through the business results.
Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
Hello, I am Yanagisawa,
Full Year 2022 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...