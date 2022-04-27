Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor
[Interpreted] It is now time. So let's begin. My name is Kobayashi from ZOZO. We'd like to start the Full Year Financial Results Conference Call of ZOZO for FY 2021 ending in March of 2022.
Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor
[Interpreted] And from ZOZO side, we have 2 participants, Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; and me, Kobayashi. And now we would like to have CFO, Yanagisawa, take us through the business results.
Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor
[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. Now I'd like to walk you through the full year earnings results of FY '21 ending in March of 2022.
Full Year 2022 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call - Evening Session Transcript
Apr 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
