Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Presentation
Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Koji Yanagisawa
ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
It is now time to start the first quarter financial results announcement to ZOZO for fiscal year 2022, ending in March 2023. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, we will only be offering live streaming this time. We plan to have this session until 5:35 p.m. After that, on a separate Zoom channel, we will have a Q&A session with the institutional investors from 5:50 p.m.
I'd like to introduce the participants: Representative Director, President and CEO, Kotaro Sawada; Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa. There will be 2 presenters today.
Now, CFO, Yanagisawa, will take us through the business results.
Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director
Hello, everyone. Now I'd like to walk you through the first quarter earnings results
Q1 2023 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript
Jul 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...