Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation (Evening Session)

Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Koji Yanagisawa

* Yusaku Kobayashi



Conference Call Participants

* David Gibson

MST Financial Services Pty Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Yusaku Kobayashi -



[Interpreted] It is time. We would like to begin. Good evening, everyone. My name is Kobayashi. Thank you for taking part in the ZOZO's FY 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. From ZOZO, we have the Executive Vice President and CFO, Yanagisawa as well as myself, are taking part today. We would like to jump right in and have Mr. Yanagisawa takes through the results.



Koji Yanagisawa -



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. This is Yanagisawa. I would like to take you through the FY '22 second quarter results.



First, I would like to start with the GMV for FY 2022 second quarter. It was JPY 251.1 billion, up 9.4% year-on-year