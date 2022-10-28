Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
Presentation (Evening Session)
Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Koji Yanagisawa
* Yusaku Kobayashi
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* David Gibson
MST Financial Services Pty Limited, Research Division - Senior Research Analyst
=====================
Yusaku Kobayashi -
[Interpreted] It is time. We would like to begin. Good evening, everyone. My name is Kobayashi. Thank you for taking part in the ZOZO's FY 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call. From ZOZO, we have the Executive Vice President and CFO, Yanagisawa as well as myself, are taking part today. We would like to jump right in and have Mr. Yanagisawa takes through the results.
Koji Yanagisawa -
[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. This is Yanagisawa. I would like to take you through the FY '22 second quarter results.
First, I would like to start with the GMV for FY 2022 second quarter. It was JPY 251.1 billion, up 9.4% year-on-year
Q2 2023 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation (Evening Session) Transcript
Oct 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...