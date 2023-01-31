Q3 2023 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call (Q&A) Transcript

Jan 31, 2023 / 08:50AM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] It is time. So we would like to begin ZOZO's FY 2022 third quarter Q&A session for institutional investors. I'm Kobayashi and I will be the moderator for today's Q&A session. And Sawada, Yanagisawa; as well as the Director and COO, Hirose Fuminori will be also taking part in this Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor[Interpreted] Mr. Sato, please go ahead.- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst[Interpreted] So this is Jefferies, Sato. Sorry, I'm the first one up. I have 3 questions. First of all, congratulations on a great quarter. I think in the quarter -- third quarter, you saw a lot of profits, but at the same time the promotions and the GMV percentage was more than 5%. So you were using some funds as well, but the OP -- is this because the GMV was growing at 20%, 12% or 13%, but also you had a slide on the promotional cost