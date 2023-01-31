Jan 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] We would like will be beginning in about 30 seconds. So please give us for some time. Thank you. So we would like to begin. This is Kobayashi from ZOZO.



So thank you for taking part this evening and the FY 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call from ZOZO myself Kobayashi as well Executive Vice President and CFO Koji Yanagisawa, are taking part. We would like to jump right in and Mr. Koji Yanagisawa will take us through the results for this quarter.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening, anyone. I would like to take you through the FY 2020 third quarter results.



The GMV this quarter was up 8.3% year-on-year, ending at JPY 406.4 billion. The GMV, excluding other GMV was up 8.9% year-on-year, ending at JPY 372.0 billion. The operating profit increased 15.1% year-on-year, landing at JPY 44.6 billion, and the operating profit margin was 12%, improving 0.6 points year-on-year.



