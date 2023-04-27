Full Year 2023 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Apr 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Kotaro Sawada

ZOZO, Inc. - President, CEO & Representative Director



=====================

Operator



[Interpreted] It is now like to start the full-year financial results briefing of ZOZO for FY 2022 in March 2023, we will be offering live streaming this time. We plan to have a session until 5:35 p.m. After that, on a separate Zoom channel, we will have a Q&A session with institutional investors from 5:50 p.m. I'd like to introduce the participants, Representative Director, President and CEO Kotaro Sawada; Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa. The briefing will be offered by the 2 presenters. Now CFO, Yanagisawa, will take us through the business results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] So I'm going to take off my sunglasses and change to regular glasses. I'd