Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] My name is Kobayashi from ZOZO. Thank you for joining us. Thank you very much for joining this conference call, which is going to be a place where we announce FY '22 financial results ending in March 2023.



Joining us, Mr. Yanagisawa, Director, Executive Vice President and CFO; and me, Kobayashi, will be joining.



And now, CFO Yanagisawa, will take the floor in these results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. I am Yanagisawa. I'd like to walk you through the full year earnings results of FY '22 ending in March of 2023. As for FY '22 full year, our gross merchandise value, GMV, went up by 7.0% year-on-year, landing at JPY 544.3 billion. GMV, excluding other GMV, went up 8.4% year-on-year, landing at JPY 501.1 billion. Operating profit was up by 13.6%, landing at JPY 56.4 billion. Operating profit margin, OPM, was 11.3%, improving by 0.6 points year-on-year.



