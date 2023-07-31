Q1 2024 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call (Evening Session) Transcript

Jul 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] It is time to start the call conference. Hello, and good evening. My name is Yusaku Kobayashi from ZOZO.



Thank you very much for joining us on the first quarter financial results call conference of ZOZO for FY 2023 ending in March 2024.



There will be 2 of us on the call today: Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; and me, Yusaku Kobayashi; and the IR department joining. Now I'd like to have Mr. Yanagisawa walk you through the business results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening. I am Yanagisawa, I'd like to walk you through the first quarter earnings results for FY '23 ending in March 2024. So under the theme of easy to understand and approachable, what we did was to simplify the documents as much as possible compared to last year.



Okay. Let's jump right in, I would like to walk you through the numbers. So first of all, our gross merchandise value, GMV, rose by 3.1%, amounting to JPY 131.9