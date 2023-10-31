Q2 2024 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director

* Yusaku Kobayashi

ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



Conference Call Participants

* Tom Grew

Alma Capital Investment Management S.A. - Junior Fund Manager



Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] At this time, we would like to begin, good evening everyone. My name is Kobayashi from ZOZO. Thank you for taking the call in the conference call for FY 2024 second quarter for ZOZO Inc. So from our end, we have the Executive Vice President, CFO, Koji Yanagisawa as well as myself Kobayashi. And we would like to jump right in and we will ask Mr. Yanagisawa to take us through the earnings results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. My name is Yanagisawa