Q3 2024 ZOZO Inc Earnings Presentation (Q&A) Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 08:40AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Jan 31, 2024 / 08:40AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Fuminori Hirose

ZOZO, Inc. - COO, Executive Officer & Executive Director

* Koji Yanagisawa

ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dairo Murata

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Hisahiro Yamaoka

Nomura Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kuni Kanamori

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Senior Analyst

* Oliver James Gray Matthew

CLSA Limited, Research Division - Head of Asia Consumer Research

* Sho Kawano

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Co-head of Japan Equity Research

* Takahiro Kazahaya

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



=====================

Operator



[Interpreted] It is time to start ZOZO's third quarter financial