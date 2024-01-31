Q3 2024 ZOZO Inc Earnings Call (Evening Session) Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Yusaku Kobayashi - ZOZO, Inc. - Internal Auditor



[Interpreted] It's now time to start the Third Quarter Financial Results Q&A session, and hello, everyone. My name is Kobayashi from ZOZO. Thank you very much for joining us for the conference call of the third quarter financial results for ZOZO. We have on the call Director, Executive Vice President and CFO, Koji Yanagisawa; and me Kobayashi. There will be 2 of us joining for this call. So first, CFO, Yanagisawa, will take you through the financial results.



Koji Yanagisawa - ZOZO, Inc. - CFO, Executive VP & Director



[Interpreted] Good evening, everyone. I'd like to take you through the financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2024. As for the third quarter FY 2023, our gross merchandise value GMV rose by 5.1% year-on-year, amounting to JPY 427.1 billion. Our GMV, excluding other GMV went up 7.4% year-on-year, landing at JPY 399.4 billion. Our operating profit rose by 2.4%, landing at JPY 45.6 billion, and our operating profit margin OPM was 11.4%, decreasing by 0.6 points