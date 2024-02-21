Paul Tudor Jones Exits Activision Blizzard, Shakes Up Portfolio in Q4

Legendary Investor Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) Adjusts Holdings Amid Market Shifts

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), the esteemed founder of Tudor Investment Corp, has made significant changes to his investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. Known for his macro trading prowess and innovative investment strategies, Jones has a reputation for navigating complex market environments with a focus on delivering consistent returns. His latest 13F filing reveals a series of strategic moves, including new acquisitions, increased stakes, and notable exits, reflecting his ongoing commitment to adapt to the evolving financial landscape.

1757872491763757056.png

Summary of New Buys

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) added a total of 496 stocks to his portfolio. Noteworthy new positions include:

  • Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), with 640,101 shares, accounting for 0.52% of the portfolio and a total value of $63.99 million.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY, Financial), consisting of 767,451 shares, representing approximately 0.32% of the portfolio, with a total value of $39.38 million.
  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM, Financial), with 1,000,000 shares, accounting for 0.32% of the portfolio and a total value of $40.21 million.

Key Position Increases

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also increased stakes in a total of 452 stocks. Significant increases include:

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), with an additional 787,756 shares, bringing the total to 850,681 shares. This adjustment represents a significant 1,251.9% increase in share count, a 1.43% impact on the current portfolio, and a total value of $191.30 million.
  • Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial), with an additional 520,301 shares, bringing the total to 1,669,609. This adjustment represents a 45.27% increase in share count, with a total value of $254.36 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) completely exited 523 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI, Financial): Jones sold all 3,035,625 shares, resulting in a -2.85% impact on the portfolio.
  • Seagen Inc (SGEN, Financial): Jones liquidated all 1,171,324 shares, causing a -2.49% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) also reduced positions in 415 stocks. The most significant changes include:

  • Reduced S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY, Financial) by 145,068 shares, resulting in a -52.54% decrease in shares and a -0.62% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $445.46 during the quarter and has returned 11.00% over the past 3 months and 4.80% year-to-date.
  • Reduced CVS Health Corp (CVS, Financial) by 491,354 shares, resulting in a -99.33% reduction in shares and a -0.35% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $71.17 during the quarter and has returned 12.52% over the past 3 months and -2.39% year-to-date.

Portfolio Overview

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 2,297 stocks. The top holdings were 2.05% in Splunk Inc (SPLK, Financial), 1.54% in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial), 0.53% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM, Financial), and 0.5% in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 11 industries, spanning Technology, Industrials, Financial Services, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclical, Energy, Real Estate, Communication Services, Consumer Defensive, Basic Materials, and Utilities.

1757872583602237440.png

1757872606285033472.png

