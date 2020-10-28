Q3 2020 Straumann Holding AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group Q3 2020 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guillaume Daniellot, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you and good morning, everyone. I thank you for -- all of you for joining us for this conference call on Straumann 2020 third quarter results. We are glad to have you with us again, and we very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are all safe and well.



I am pleased to say that we have had very few reported cases in -- of COVID in our global organization over the past 8 weeks, none of which have been serious and for which we are very grateful. To protect our colleagues and to support the fight against coronavirus in the community, more than 80% of our