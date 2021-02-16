Full Year 2020 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast.



I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guillaume Daniellot, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Good morning, everyone, and thank you all very much for joining today's conference call. I'm looking forward to sharing insights into the Straumann Group's full year results for 2020 with you.



Let me begin by saying that we hope you and your families are safe and healthy despite the ongoing pandemic around us. We are continuing to take action to keep our people safe and support the fight against COVID-19 in the different communities we serve, and we are grateful to report that we had very few cases within our global organization in the recent weeks. This is