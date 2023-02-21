Full Year 2022 Straumann Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Straumann Group Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. I'm Alice, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) and the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guillaume Daniellot, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Guillaume Daniellot - Straumann Holding AG - CEO & Member of Executive Management Board



Thank you, operator, and good morning to you all. Thanks for joining this conference call about Straumann Group's full year results for 2022. I very much hope that you, your families and your colleagues are doing well.



Please take note of the disclaimer in our media release and on Slide 2. During this conference, we are going to refer to the presentation slides that were published on our website this morning. As usual, the presentation and discussion will include some forward-looking statements.



The conference will follow the usual format. As shown on the agenda on Slide 3, we will first give you an overview of our group