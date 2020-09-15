Half Year 2020 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 15, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

JoÃ«l SÃ©chÃ©,SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Chairman&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for taking part in this presentation for the half yearly results of SÃ©chÃ© Environnement. At my side, you recognize Maxime SÃ©chÃ©, CEO; and Baptiste Janiaud, CFO.



This is a meeting which is in an unusual format for us. Due to the health risks, we prefer to make this presentation only via video conference.



Now in the first half, it was an unparalleled time, but it showed just how resilient we are, how agile our organization is and how strong and sound our financial structure is. After the first few months of good growth, we then had -- in the second quarter, we had to cope with the pandemic and lockdown measures, which impacted our organization as well as our clients' organizations. We quickly adapted. Specifically, very early on, we set up the measures to protect employees and reorganized such as remote working and we also did team rotations systematically. I'm