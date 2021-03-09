Full Year 2020 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

JoÃ«l SÃ©chÃ©,SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Chairman&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'd like to thank you for taking part in this virtual meeting for our consolidated results 2020. I hope very soon, we'll once again have the pleasure of meeting with you in person for our financial results. At my side, of course you recognize Maxime SÃ©chÃ©, the CEO, and Baptiste Janiaud, our CFO.



In the sidelines, Manuel Andersen, always, Director of Investor Relations, who will be only too happy to receive your questions by e-mail. He will hand them on to us toward the end of our presentation. And of course, we'll be only too happy to answer those questions at that time.



After this unparalleled year, SÃ©chÃ© Environnement has yet again shown its resilience in its business lines. Its operational performance, as well as financial and environmental performance, contributed revenue representing SÃ©chÃ© Environnement's economic revenue, slightly down by 2% compared to 2019. This downturn