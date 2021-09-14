Half Year 2021 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 14, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

JoÃ«l SÃ©chÃ©,SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Chairman&President



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for taking part in this meeting presenting our consolidated results as of June 30, 2021, SÃ©chÃ© Environnement.



This is wholly done via webcast. Of course, I feel it's unfortunate I can't see you personally at this time as well. At my side, we have Maxime SÃ©chÃ©, our CEO; and on the other side, Baptiste Janiaud, our CFO. (Operator Instructions)



H1 2021, we saw excellent commercial, operational and financial performance. I have 3 main points having to do with these interim results. Baptiste will be running you through the results in detail. My first message, though, is that in H1 '21, we can say we went well above our targets in commercial terms, financial terms and operational terms first half -- not just versus the first half of 2020, which was hit by the health crisis, but also versus the first half of 2019. We can see the overall figures are well above they were during