Q3 2022 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Baptiste Janiaud - SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Chief Administrative&Financial Officer



Good evening, everyone. Baptiste Janiaud. I'm with Manuel Andersen. Thank you for connecting for the presentation of our quarterly revenue. This is Q3 2022, SÃ©chÃ© Environnement.



I'd like to begin by talking to you about some of the highlights over the period, then Manuel will give you some more details on changes in revenue.



First of all, the main take away, the main point. We've seen continued buoyant organic growth in all of our scopes. If you look at changes, we see growth in quarterly revenue in Q3, up 16.7% real scope, and organic growth in the third quarter, up 12%. We see momentum in France, plus 11%; and momentum internationally, plus 15%. This confirms the very high level of activity in France and the continued recovery that