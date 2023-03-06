Full Year 2022 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 06, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Joel Seche - SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Founder&President of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I'm very happy to welcome you to the presentation of our 2022 Annual Results. I would also like to welcome those who have connected remotely for this presentation. You will recognize to my right, Maxime Seche, the CEO and to my left, Baptiste Janiaud, our CFO. And I wasn't going to forget him. You can't see him, but our Head of Investor Relations, Manuel Andersen, is here with us also. And in particular, he will be waiting for your questions. You can send any questions you may have to the address that is on the screen behind me and we will be very happy to answer those questions.



I would like to present the key points of our performance for 2022, and to give you some indications on our forecasts for 2023. So to go straight to the point, we have posted excellent results at the top end of our objectives. Growth was very strong in 2022 across all of our businesses and across the whole scope of the company. This is due in part