Half Year 2023 Seche Environnement SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 12, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Joel Seche - SÃ©chÃ©Environnement SA-Founder&Chairman of the Board



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to SÃ©chÃ© Environnement for the Presentation of our First Half Results at 30th of June 2023. I would also like to welcome those who are connected to the webcast. So you can send us your questions by e-mail to our Head of Investor Relations, Manuel Andersen on the address that you can see displayed just behind me. We'll be very happy to take your questions at the end of this presentation.



To my right, you will recognize Maxime Seche, the CEO, who will be presenting the key points for the first half of 2023. To my left, our CFO, Baptiste Janiaud will give you some detailed insights into the consolidated financial statements.



I would like to say a few words about our results for the first half 2023. During the first half against a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, our markets held up well, and our Group has confirmed its strong organic growth. Furthermore, we have continued the integration and the deployment