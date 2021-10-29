Q3 2021 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Rene E. Amirault - Secure Energy Services Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Delphi. Welcome to Secure Energy's conference call for the third quarter of 2021. Joining me on the call today is Allen Gransch, our Chief Operating Officer; Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer; and Anil Aggarwala, our VP of IR and Treasury.



During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements, and we will refer to certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectation assumptions considered reasonable by Secure.



Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent