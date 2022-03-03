Q4 2021 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Secure Energy Q4 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Also note that the call is being recorded on March 3, 2022.



And I would like to turn the conference over to Anil Aggarwala, VP, Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Anil Aggarwala - Secure Energy Services Inc. - VP of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Sylvie. Welcome to Secure Energy's conference call for the fourth quarter of 2021. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our Chief Operating Officer; and Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance, and we will refer to certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on