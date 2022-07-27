Q2 2022 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Anil Aggarwala - Secure Energy Services Inc. - VP of Treasury & IR



Thank you, Sergio. Welcome to Secure Energy's conference call for the second quarter of 2022. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our Chief Operating Officer; and Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance, and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies. The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and