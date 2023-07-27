Q2 2023 Secure Energy Services Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Secure Energy Q2 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 27, 2023.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Alison Prokop, Director of Corporate Planning. Please go ahead.



Alison Prokop - Secure Energy Services Inc. - Executive



Thank you. And welcome to Secure's Conference Call for the second quarter of 2023. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our President; and Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call today, we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance, and we will refer to certain financial measures and ratios that do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures or ratios disclosed by other companies.



The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions