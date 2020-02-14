Full Year 2019 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

David John Rivers Sleath - SEGRO Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to SEGRO's 2019 Full Year Results Presentation. I'm pleased to say that 2019 was another successful year for SEGRO. We've produced some excellent financial results and some attractive returns for our shareholders. And these are driven by the continued application of our well-established strategy, and in particular, by further disciplined capital allocation, which saw us invest almost GBP 700 million through development-led activities. And we generated GBP 440 million from disposals. But it was also supported by the further operational excellence we've pursued, which generated some very impressive property operating metrics, including like-for-like net rental growth of 4.7% and a vacancy rate of 4%.



Meanwhile, the extensive financing activity we've undertaken during the year has further strengthened the financial platform. Now it probably not have totally escaped notice that 2020, this year, is SEGRO's centenary. While generating attractive financial returns for shareholders is an