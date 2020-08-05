Half Year 2020 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

David John Rivers Sleath - SEGRO Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our 2020 half year results presentation. This is the first time that we've done this virtually, and it's a real shame not to get to see many of you in person today. But hopefully, it won't be too long before we are or able to be in the same room again.



The first half of 2020 has been quite extraordinary. And the sheer level of disruption caused across the globe and across all industries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. Clearly, it's been a public health crisis like no other, and it's been a personal tragedy for many families. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to anyone affected.



But it has also tested and challenged many companies and their business models. Being a purpose-led organization with a strong, responsible and caring culture meant that at the start of lockdown, when many businesses might have been struggling to know how to react, it was relatively straightforward and natural for us at SEGRO to work out what to do and which priorities to focus on