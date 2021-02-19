Full Year 2020 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

David John Rivers Sleath - SEGRO Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full year results presentation for 2020. I'd rather hope by now, we'd be able to do this in person, but suddenly, it looks like it's going to be a little longer before we're able to be in the room again.



Well, 2020 was an extraordinary year with a huge amount of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It's fundamentally changed the way we live and work, of course. And although some kind of normality will hopefully resume once the vaccine rollout has progressed. Some of our behaviors and our habits have changed in a more permanent way, be that great propensity to shop online, more flexible working practices or more reliance on data and the cloud. Whilst also become increasingly apparent to most people during the last 12 months is the vital importance of modern resilient supply chains to ensure that businesses can meet these changing requirements and respond to increased demand from their consumers.



We're still in the very early days of this process of adaptation, but