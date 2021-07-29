Half Year 2021 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

David John Rivers Sleath - SEGRO Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Ruby. And good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year '21 results presentation.



Well, 2021 has got off to a terrific start for SEGRO, and the momentum that we saw build through the second half of 2020 has continued into this year. Our markets are roaring ahead with structural tailwinds strengthening and driving both occupational and investor demand for high-quality industrial assets, with no signs of it abating anytime soon. And this backdrop has contributed to the positive news we're sharing with you today, the headlines of which are that we are reporting another set of strong financial results with a GBP 1.3 billion valuation surplus and a 19% increase in adjusted profit. We've been capitalizing on and taking