Full Year 2021 SEGRO PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

David John Rivers Sleath - SEGRO Plc - CEO & Executive Director



Well, good morning, everybody, and welcome to our full year 2021 results presentation. It's wonderful finally to be back in a room, in the city with other human beings, and great to see a number of you here today. And hopefully, this will become the norm in the future. But welcome, everybody, whether you're here or online.



Well, 2021 was a truly remarkable year for SEGRO with some outstanding financial and operating results and many other successes, which less we forget, were delivered in the midst of an ongoing pandemic. Before we get into the detail, I'd like to highlight 3 things that really stand out for me when I reflect back on the last year or so. The first has been the strength, breadth and depth of occupier demand that we've witnessed across our markets.



During the year, we signed a record GBP 95 million of incremental new rental commitments. Andy will give you some color on these a bit later on. But it's broad in terms of the types of occupier, with 270 different leasing transactions behind that GBP 95 million.