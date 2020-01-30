Jan 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin FÃ¼llenbach - Semperit AG Holding - CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our conference call following the ad hoc release on Tuesday about our new strategic focus, which is exclusively on the industrial sector and the planned separation from the medical business. A tough decision to be taken, but we're doing the right thing here.



The management board at Semperit is fully aware that the market has been waiting for a strategic update for some time. Therefore, this conference call shall help you to get up to speed with our latest thoughts on how to get our business fit for the future.



Please note that we plan a special Investor Day later this year for a full comprehensive update on our SemperGrowth200 strategy. We have taken the time to weigh up all these strategic options, and this against the backdrop of an increasingly difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, to develop a new industrial growth strategy as a global rubber specialist with a much stronger market and customer orientation.



Over the next couple of minutes, I will start