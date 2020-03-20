Full Year 2019 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin FÃ¼llenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome from Vienna to present the 2019 Year-End Results for the Semperit Group. Obviously, in very difficult but demanding times.



With me in the call is our new Interim CFO, Petra Preining, who will present the financials in a few minutes. Petra is a highly experienced finance executive and has most recently been a member of the Supervisory Board of Semperit, so now she understands the other side of the table in the meetings. Hence, she knows not only the company, but also the financials in great detail, and I'm very privileged and grateful to have her on our Executive board if our new CFO has been officially appointed.



Please note that given the currently extremely difficult situation of the global coronavirus pandemic, we have no visibility to quantify the impact of COVID-19 on our 2020 results. Therefore, our focus today is essentially on historical results for 2019.



We are not in a position to discuss the sales process for