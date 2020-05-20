Q1 2020 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin FÃ¼llenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome from Vienna to present the results for the first quarter of 2020 for Semperit Group, a quarter which has been unprecedented by any historical comparison due to the corona pandemic. Our interim CFO, Petra Preining, will present the financials in a few minutes.



But first of all, let me emphasize that these are the best ever first quarter results we have achieved since 2016. The fact that we did it against the backdrop of the massive external shock from the corona pandemic and the given recessionary environment, fills me with a lot of pride. So I want to thank all our employees and stakeholders for their personal commitments and restless support in recent weeks. This is truly a great success.



As the CEO of the company, I almost feel vindicated that we had started with a deep and thorough transformation process at the beginning of 2018, and the numbers we present today speak for themselves. This restructuring effort in recent years,