Half Year 2020 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Fullenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our results presentation for the first half year of 2020 for the Semperit Group, which included 2 very different quarters. One where the global economy was slowing down, but still in a normal mode. And one where the world faced by the corona pandemic, an unprecedented once in a lifetime event. The latter, as you know, caused a deep global recession and for many industries an extraordinary economic depression.



As a first assessment from my perspective as the CEO of the company, I can say that we benefited from tailwinds in our medical sector, as the pandemic caused huge global demand in protective and hygienic equipment, which resulted in exceptional revenue uplift at Sempermed. And in turn, we faced headwinds in our industrial sector due to the economic slowdown and disruptive demand after the corona outbreak, but also volatility and supply chains and customer relations. All in all, it was a pretty good first half year for Semperit, and we have coped