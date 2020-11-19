Q3 2020 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Fullenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome from Vienna to our results presentation for the third quarter and first 9 months of 2020. With me in the call today is our new CFO, Gabriele Schallegger, who will present the financials in a few minutes. Gabriele has started just over a month ago, and I'm very pleased to have her on Board of our executive management team.



Before anything else, I would like to expressly point out that 2020 has been an absolutely outstanding year for Semperit in terms of earnings so far, even in view of the difficult circumstances that affect us all. Given recent market euphoria following the announcements about upcoming new corona vaccines, let me make our position absolutely clear.



Firstly, we may have considerably benefited from the huge demand for examination and surgical gloves in the corona pandemic. But at the same time, the market should not lose its sight from our significant improvement of the industrial sector. In the next few minutes, I will provide