Full Year 2020 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Martin Fullenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Management Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome from Vienna to our results presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. With me on the call today is our CFO, Gabriele Schallegger, who will present the financials later on.



Ladies and gentlemen, this is a very special moment in our company's history as we managed to achieve historic record results, and I'm truly delighted to present them to you today. As the CEO of the company, at the same time, I naturally feel absolutely vindicated for all the hard work of restructuring we've done over the last 3 years. Right at the beginning of our presentation, we thank everyone, particularly our employees, for their patience and perseverance but also our shareholders and all other stakeholders for their trust and support.



Before I start with the highlights, let me stress today's key messages. Firstly, we achieved the best result in our recent corporate history, and this despite an unprecedented pandemic and global recession over