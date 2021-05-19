Q1 2021 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Fullenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and a warm welcome from Vienna Results presentation for the first quarter of 2021. With me in the call today is Petra Preining, who returned to our Executive Board team as CFO on Monday and who will take over this responsibility for an expected period of 1 year.



So Petra will take you through the financials in a minute before I finish with the outlook and some highly relevant strategic focus areas. As usual, both Petra and I will then be available for questions and answers. As you might have seen, we have condensed the Q1 report in its volume, so you get a better view of