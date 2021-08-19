Half Year 2021 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Martin Fullenbach - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome from Vienna to our results presentation for the first half of 2021. With me in the call today is our CFO, Petra Preining, who has settled in very well since her arrival in May, and I'm very happy to have her as a fellow Board member, again at Semperit, during this exciting phase.



Before the 2 of us present the results of the Semperit Group in detail, I want to state that we have had an extraordinarily successful half year despite a persistently difficult environment. I'm therefore very delighted to be able to present the best results since the beginning of the new millennium. We have every right to be proud of these numbers. And our thanks go out to all my colleagues who made this performance possible.



So let me start with the operational and strategic highlights during the first half of 2021 on Slide 3. Our record group sales and earnings were based on the most outstanding operational performance, at least of the 21st century. This was largely