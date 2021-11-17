Q3 2021 Semperit AG Holding Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Petra Preining -



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome from Vienna to our results presentation for the first 9 months of 2021. With me on the call today is our Chief Operating Officer, Kristian Brok, who has been on the Executive Board since 1st January 2020 and will take us through the operational highlights.



Kristian will say a few words for personal introduction in a minute. As the CFO of this company, I'm very pleased to be able to drive forward our Industrial strategy as well as the further growth of the Semperit Group together with a very experienced industrial experts.



So let me go straight to Slide 3, where we highlight the major developments of this year so far with a special focus on the third quarter ending 30th September 2021. We are very proud to announce that we have produced another record result for the first 9 months despite severe headwinds from raw materials and logistics. Along with the post-corona global economic recovery, our Industrial sector achieved also a strong order book recovery. Against the backdrop of a demanding-sourcing situation