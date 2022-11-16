Q3 2022 Semperit Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Karl Haider - Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding - Chairman of the Executive Board & CEO



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen, and very warm welcome from Vienna. It's my pleasure of presenting to you the Semperit Group's results for the first 9 months. Today, together with my new CFO, Helmut Sorger, who has joined us on 1st of October. I am delighted to have such an experienced international finance expert at our Executive Board, not only because we will have to weather economic headwinds going forward. Our COO, Kristian Brok, is also in the call today. In case you have detailed questions for industry question in the Q. But let me first start with a brief overview of the operational highlights for the first 9 months of 2022 at Slide 3. As the tale of 2 stories has essentially continued. While and I'm particularly delighted about this, we have achieved top line growth in all 4 industrial segments. We faced at the same time, a steep decline in the medical sector.



Despite first signs of an economic slowdown, notable, a weaker order intake and further cost inflation, the industrial sector