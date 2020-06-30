Senseonics Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Before we get started, I would like to go over a few items so you know how to participate in the meeting. (Operator Instructions)



Today's meeting is being recorded. I would now like to introduce Stephen DeFalco, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Please go ahead.



Stephen P. DeFalco - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning. I'm Stephen DeFalco, and I'm serving as the Chairman of this Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. I'm very happy to welcome you to the Senseonics' 2020 Stockholders Meeting.



We are holding this annual meeting virtually this year instead of in person as a result of heightened health and safety concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Before I call the meeting to order, I'd like to introduce to you the members of the Board and the company who are with us today. The other members of the Board here today are Dr. Steven Edelman, Dr. Timothy