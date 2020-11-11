Nov 11, 2020 / 03:15PM GMT

Matthew Stephan Miksic - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



Greetings. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. We're very pleased to have with us today the team from Senseonics. We got Tim Goodnow, CEO; Nick Tressler, CFO, Secretary and Treasurer; and Rick Sullivan, VP of Finance. My name is Matt Miksic. I'm medical device analyst here at Credit Suisse.



I'm going to turn it over to the team to provide a sort of 10-minute, or 10 or 15, or 5 to 10, or whatever you think is that works in terms of introduction and overview, and then we'll get into some Q&A. So Tim, you want to take it away?



Timothy T. Goodnow - Senseonics Holdings, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Excellent. Thank you, Matt. Appreciate it. As Matt said, my name is Tim Goodnow. I am the CEO of Senseonics. And as Matt said, I'll just take a couple of minutes to get everybody grounded on Senseonics and our implantable sensor, and then happy to take any questions.



So as a reminder, for those that aren't familiar,