Q1 2019 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's First Quarter 2019 Stora Enso Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, on Thursday, the 25th of April, 2019.



Without further ado, I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ulla Paajanen, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Janie. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Stora Enso's Q1 2019 results conference. And I will hand it over now to our CEO, Karl Sundstrom.



Karl-Henrik SundstrÃ¶m - Stora Enso Oyj - CEO



Thank you, Ulla, and good morning or good afternoon depending on where you are in the world. So today we published the first quarter result of 2019. We believe this was a good start of the year, and it was supported by the profit protection program. I will come back to that later on