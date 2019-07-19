Q2 2019 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Ulla Paajanen - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Thank you, Nicole. Good afternoon, everyone, from sunny Helsinki and welcome to Stora Enso's Q2 2019 Earnings Call.



And I will hand this call now over to our CEO, Karl-Henrik SundstrÃ¶m. Karl, please?



Karl-Henrik SundstrÃ¶m - Stora Enso Oyj - CEO



Thank you, and good morning or good afternoon depending on where you are in the world. And I will go through some of the highlights of the second quarter 2019, and Seppo will go into some more details on the financial and the divisions, and then we end it up with a Q&A session.

