Q3 2020 Stora Enso Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Ulla Paajanen-Sainio - Stora Enso Oyj - Senior VP & Head of IR



Hello. This is Ulla Paajanen from Stora Enso. You have now joined Stora Enso Q3 Earnings Conference Call. I have here today with me our CEO, Annica Bresky; and our CFO, Seppo Parvi. So Annica will start now. Annica, please go ahead.



Annica Bresky - Stora Enso Oyj - President & CEO



Thank you, Ulla, and welcome to our Q3 report. We delivered a solid quarter under very challenging business environment. If you could just change slide, please.



Our focus remains on cash flow and profit protection, and I think that is the important thing to keep focus on during these uncertain times. We see a strong performance from Packaging Materials, Wood Products and Forest division. If I give you just an overview now of our group results, compared to last year, our sales decreased by 13%. But if we exclude Paper, we see a 6% decline in sales. Our operational EBIT decreased to EUR 175 million. Excluding Paper, our operational EBIT remained roughly at the same level as a year ago.